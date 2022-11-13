Jarred Tinordi scores twice as Blackhawks upend Ducks

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jarred Tinordi scored his first two goals of the season, including the go-ahead goal with 2:42 remaining, as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 victory Saturday over the Anaheim Ducks.

Filip Roos also scored a goal, the first of his career, as Chicago received all three goals from defensemen and extended their winning streak over the Ducks to eight games. The Blackhawks entered with just two goals from defensemen all season.

Tinordi’s game-winning goal from above the left circle first deflected off Anaheim’s Adam Henrique, then rebounded off Ducks defenseman Dmitry Kulikov before finding its way into the net past goalie Anthony Stolarz.

Troy Terry scored 19 seconds into the game for the Ducks and Henrique also had a first-period goal, but Anaheim was held scoreless over the final 48 minutes. The Ducks’ John Klingberg hit the goalpost with less than a minute to play but did not score.

Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom made 39 saves, while Stolarz had 19 in his fourth start of the season.

Shortly after the opening faceoff, Terry turned a pass by Trevor Zegras from behind the net into his sixth goal of the season for a 1-0 Anaheim lead.

A shade under 11 minutes later, the Ducks made it 2-0 on a goal from Henrique, who returned to action after missing a game for the birth of his first child. It was Henrique’s fifth goal of the season and 100th as a member of the Ducks, making him the 10th player in franchise history to hit the milestone.

The Blackhawks cut the deficit in half 13:55 into the opening period when Tinordi scored on the rush off a pass from Max Domi. They tied the score 2-2 at 4:04 of the second period when Roos pounced on a loose puck in front of the Ducks’ goal and scored past Stolarz.

Terry left with six minutes remaining in the second period after taking a stick under the chin from Boris Katchouk. The Ducks failed to score on the four-minute power play after the double minor, and Terry returned in the third period.

