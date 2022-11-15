Jarkel Joiner, Casey Morsell each score 26 as NC State rolls

Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsell scored 26 points apiece as the NC State Wolfpack cruised to a 107-74 victory over visiting Florida International on Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

Joiner shot 9-for-15 from the field, including a red-hot 6-for-8 from 3-point range, and added six assists for the Wolfpack (3-0), who led by as many as 39 points in the second half.

Morsell achieved a career high on 10-for-13 shooting, including a scorching 6-for-7 from deep, and grabbed six rebounds.

Terquavion Smith added 15 points, six assists and four rebounds, with Dusan Mahorcic chipping in 12 points and seven rebounds. LJ Thomas scored 12 points by going 5-for-7 from the field, including making both of his 3-point attempts.

The Wolfpack shot 39-for-76 (51.3 percent) from the field, including 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range, in addition to outrebounding the Panthers 40-29.

NC State scored 26 points off Florida International’s 22 turnovers.

Florida International (2-1) was led by Denver Jones 19 points, while John Williams Jr. added 14 points and four rebounds.

The Panthers shot 31-for-59 (52.5 percent) from the field, including 5-for-18 (27.8 percent) from distance.

Leading 57-32 at halftime, the Wolfpack opened the second half on a 13-8 stretch to take a 70-40 lead following Morsell’s dunk with 14:40 left in the game. The Panthers didn’t get within 22 points the rest of the way.

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 27-8 lead with 10:24 left in the first half and never looked back.

NC State went 20-for-37 (54.1 percent) from the field, including 10-for-19 (52.6 percent) from deep, in addition to scoring 18 points off the Panthers’ 13 turnovers to take a 57-32 lead at the half.

Jones’ 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including going 2-for-4 from distance, accounted for half of the Panthers’ scoring.

–Field Level Media