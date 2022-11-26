Jared Wayne’s 3 receiving TDs lead Pitt’s rout of Miami

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Wayne caught 11 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Pittsburgh Panthers to a 42-16 win over the host Miami Hurricanes in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday night.

Israel Abanikanda, who started the day leading the ACC in rushing, ran for 111 yards on 15 carries — an average of 7.4 yards per carry — and two touchdowns as Pitt (8-4, 5-3 ACC) won its fourth straight game.

Kedon Slovis completed 18 of 28 passes for 256 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for the Panthers, who ended a four-game losing streak in their annual series against the Hurricanes.

Despite the win, the Panthers are 2-12 in their 14 most recent trips to Miami.

Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who started the week tied for second in the ACC with 7 1/2, missed the game due to a left shoulder injury.

The Hurricanes (5-7, 3-5), who could’ve gone to a bowl game with a win, finished their season with their worst overall record since 2007.

Miami lost two quarterbacks to injury. Starter Tyler Van Dyke, who suffered a right-shoulder injury against Duke on Oct. 22, tried to make a comeback but lasted just one series against Pitt.

Backup Jacurri Brown was injured in the third quarter.

Jake Garcia finished the game for Miami, completing 17-of-28 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He was not intercepted.

Standouts for Miami included tight end Will Mallory, who caught nine passes for 103 yards and one score, and running back Jaylan Knighton, who ran seven times for 72 yards.

Mallory’s touchdown catch was the 14th of his career, which set a Miami record for a tight end.

Pitt led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime.

On the game’s first possession, Miami drove to Pitt’s 11-yard line. But a Pitt blitz led to Van Dyke throwing an interception right at linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who returned the pick 67 yards to the Miami 30. That led to Abanikanda’s 2-yard TD run.

Wayne then scored on a 66-yard pass play.

The second quarter featured two more Pitt touchdowns: Abanikanda’s 11-yard run and Wayne’s 26-yard reception.

Miami finally got on the board on Andres Borregales’ 25-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Wayne followed that with his third scoring reception, this one from 7 yards, giving Pitt a 35-3 lead.

Mallory got his record-setting touchdown with 11:52 left in the fourth, catching a 4-yard toss from Garcia.

–Field Level Media