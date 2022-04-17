fbpx
Published April 17, 2022

Japan’s Roki Sasaki follows perfect game with 8 perfect innings

Mar 25, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks David Peralta leaves his glove and baseball on the turf as he warms-up to play the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona RepublicMlb Los Angles Angels At Arizona Diamondbacks
Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Roki Sasaki almost did it again.

A week after throwing a perfect game for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball, Sasaki followed up with eight perfect innings Sunday against the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The 20-year-old struck out 14 before he was lifted after throwing 102 pitches. The game was scoreless at the time, and the Marines lost 1-0 in 10 innings. ESPN said his pitches reportedly still were reaching 101 mph when he was pulled from the game.

No runner has reached base against Sasaki in 52 consecutive plate appearances, a league record.

In four starts, Sasaki has a 1.16 ERA with 56 strikeouts. In 31 innings, he’s given up seven hits and two walks.

In his perfect game last Sunday, Sasaki tied a Nippon Professional League record with 19 strikeouts — 13 in a row — against the Orix Buffaloes. It was Japan’s first perfect game since 1994.

–Field Level Media

