James McCann is clutch as Orioles top Athletics in 10 innings

James McCann drove in three runs, two with a 10th-inning single as part of a five-run uprising, and the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the host Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Saturday night for a second consecutive win in their three-game series.

Ryan Mountcastle had an RBI single, Jordan Westburg a sacrifice fly and Austin Hays a run-scoring infield out in the 10th before McCann, who had homered earlier in the game, landed his two-run single in front of A’s left fielder Esteury Ruiz to give the Orioles a five-run cushion.

Felix Bautista (8-2), who worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to preserve a 2-2 tie, was credited with the win. Jacob Webb mopped up in the last of the 10th in a non-save situation, striking out three in a row after loading the bases.

Adrian Martinez (0-1), Oakland’s fifth pitcher, took the loss, with two of his five runs allowed unearned.

Before the 10th, all the game’s scoring had been the result of solo home runs, including a pair by Oakland’s Aledmys Diaz.

Ruiz cleared the fence in the second and sixth innings, his third and fourth home runs of the season. The two-homer game was the fourth of his eight-year career, with the first coming for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 and the other two for the Houston Astros in 2021 and 2022.

Ruiz’s homers both came off former A’s pitchers — Baltimore starter Cole Irvin and reliever Shintaro Fujinami.

Irvin worked the first five innings for the Orioles, leaving with a 2-1 lead after allowing one run and four hits. He walked one and struck out three.

The Orioles’ homers came in a nine-pitch sequence of the fourth inning against Oakland starter Ken Waldichuk. Austin Hays got Baltimore even at 1-1 with his 12th of the season, and after Waldichuk struck out Cedric Mullins, McCann crushed the second pitch he saw for his fourth of the year.

Waldichuk was pulled two outs into the sixth inning, charged with two runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out seven.

Hays finished with two runs and two RBIs for the Orioles, who clinched a winning Western swing with a fifth win in eight games. Mullins and Ryan McKenna joined McCann in the two-hit club.

Zack Gelof and Shea Langeliers matched teammate Diaz’s two-hit effort for Oakland, which has lost seven of eight.

