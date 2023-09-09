James Madison rallies in 4th to stun Virginia, 36-35

Credit: Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan McCloud threw for 224 yards and one touchdown — coming with 55 seconds left in the game — as James Madison defeated in-state rival and host Virginia 36-35 in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

The 10-yard scoring pass to Kaelon Black capped the Dukes’ comeback from down 35-24 late in the third quarter.

In his first start, Virginia true freshman Anthony Colandrea threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Playing for injured starter Tony Muskett (shoulder), he went 20-of-26 passing and was intercepted once.

Colandrea’s 75-yard quick-strike completion to Kobe Pace gave the Cavaliers (0-2) their first lead of the game at 21-14 just 11 seconds into the third quarter.

Virginia added two more touchdowns in the third, one on Pace’s 3-yard run and the other on Mike Hollins’ 9-yard burst. Hollins also had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to get the Cavaliers within 17-14.

Ty Son Lawton scored twice in the second half for James Madison, both times bringing the Dukes to within one score of Virginia. His second touchdown, a 27-yard run, cut their deficit to 35-30 with 8:34 left in the game, although the two-point conversion attempt failed. He rushed eight times for 79 yards.

Malik Washington caught five passes for 119 yards, including a 63-yard scoring reception, for Virginia.

The game carried extra emotion for the Virginia program, which held a pregame ceremony to remember three players who died in a shooting last November. The final two games were canceled last season, and this was the Cavaliers’ first home game of the season.

Saturday’s game was delayed for about 70 minutes early in the fourth quarter due to lightning in the area.

McCloud completed 20 of 31 passes for James Madison (2-0), which led 14-0 less than eight minutes into the game.

After an explosive first quarter, the only score in the second was Hollins’ 4-yard run to cap an eight-play, 66-yard drive. It pulled Virginia within 17-14 with 1:02 left before halftime.

With Virginia trailing 14-0 less than eight minutes into the game, Washington’s catch made it 14-7 with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

It came after the Dukes scored on their first offensive and defensive series. Receiver Taji Hudson took a backward toss from McCloud and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Phoenix Sproles.

Then, after James Madison forced Virginia into a three-and-out, Aiden Fisher blocked the punt in the end zone, and teammate D’Angelo Ponds recovered it for a 14-0 lead.

–Field Level Media