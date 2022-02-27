James Harden posts triple-double in 76ers’ win over Knicks

Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is double teamed by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) and forward Jericho Sims (45) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden posted a triple-double in his second game with Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, recording 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as the visiting 76ers pulled away late in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 125-109.

Harden, acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, added five steals as he became the first player in 76ers history to finish with at least 25 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and five steals in a game.

Joel Embiid scored 37 points while going 23-of-27 from the free-throw line — the makes and attempts were career-highs — for the 76ers, who have won three in a row and five of six. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Tobias Harris 12.

For the Knicks, who have lost nine of their past 10 games, RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier each had 24 points while Julius Randle (16 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points off the bench.

The 76ers held a pair of six-point leads in the first quarter, which ended with Harden scoring his team’s final seven points to put the visitors up 38-35. Philadelphia led throughout the second quarter and took its biggest lead at 63-51 following a 6-0 run by Embiid.

The 76ers led 65-56 at the half and maintained a lead of at least four points in the third quarter until Quickley scored five points in a period-ending 8-3 run that cut the lead to 91-89.

Quickley scored five points as the Knicks took their first lead since the first quarter by opening the fourth period on a 9-4 surge. But Harden scored five straight points to put the 76ers back ahead 100-98. Barrett responded with a layup before Harris hit a pair of free throws to give Philadelphia the lead for good.

The Knicks twice got within a point, the last time at 106-105 on a layup by Obi Toppin with 7:01 left, before Embiid scored the next six points on a dunk and four free throws to begin a game-ending 19-4 run.

–Field Level Media