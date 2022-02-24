James Harden to make his Philadelphia 76ers debut Friday against Timberwolves

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks after being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade, James Harden is back.

The newest Philadelphia 76ers star has been out over the past couple weeks due to a nagging hamstring injury. He’ll now make his debut when Philadelphia opens up its post All-Star break portion of the schedule Friday against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Harden, 32, last suited up back on February 2 against the Sacramento Kings in what ended up being his final game as a member of the Nets. He was acquired from Brooklyn on February 10 in a trade that sent Ben Simmons, among others, to New York City.

Impact of James Harden debut for the Philadelphia 76ers

After some initial struggles this season, Philadelphia headed into the All-Star Break with a 35-23 record and as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. It is 19-7 over the past 26 games with Joel Embiid playing at an MVP level.

As for Harden, he was in the midst of a down season with Brooklyn before privately asking out. Through 44 games, the 10-time All-Star is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists on 41% shooting from the field. That point-per game total would be his lowest since Harden was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2011-12.

The hope here is that a change of scenery will do Harden well. He has a tremendous supporting cast and one of the best all-around players in the NBA in that of Embiid to help him moving forward.

