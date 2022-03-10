WATCH: James Harden surpasses Reggie Miller for 3rd all-time on NBA three-point list

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden is taking on his former Brooklyn Nets team at home Thursday evening at Wells Fargo Center.

That’s not necessarily the biggest backdrop to this rivalry game exactly one month after Harden was dealt to Philadelphia for a package including Ben Simmons. Rather, it’s Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love despite the fact that he’s not playing.

In any event, James Harden quickly took the headlines away from Mr. Simmons in the first quarter. That included the former NBA MVP nailing a three-pointer with 6:50 remaining in the opening stanza. It represented Harden’s 2,561st career made three-pointer, passing Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for third on the all-time NBA list.

James Harden moves into 3rd in all-time 3pm on a step-back three!



Watch Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/d3IO9zyVK6 — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2022

It’s insane to think about. Harden was able to accomplish this feat in his 927th career game. It took Miller, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, 1,389 games to nail 2,560 treys.

Remember, it was earlier in the season that Golden State Wariors star Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen’s career record for three-pointers made. Right now, eight of the top-10 players on the Association’s all-time list are still active.

Active NBA three-point leaders

Stephen Curry: 3,102

James Harden: 2,560

Damian Lillard: 2,143

LeBron James: 2,108

Joe Johnson: 1,978

Kyle Lowry: 1,932

Klay Thompson: 1,853

Paul George: 1,831

To put this into perspective, the legendary Michael Jordan hit 581 three-pointers in his career. How times have changed.