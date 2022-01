Jan 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has been ruled out for Saturday night’s game at Golden State with a right hand strain.

It’ll be the second consecutive game Harden has been ruled out. He missed Wednesday’s game against Denver with a hamstring strain.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Harden had been experiencing discomfort in the hand. Tests on Saturday revealed the strain.

Harden is averaging 23.0 points, 10.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds in 42 games.

