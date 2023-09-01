Seattle Seahawks provide unfortunate Jamal Adams injury update

Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams did not make it through a single game a season ago, suffering a torn quad in the opener against the Denver Broncos.

Adams, 27, has had his fair share of injuries since Seattle acquired him in a blockbuster trade from the New York Jets ahead of the 2020 season. In fact, he’s missed 25 games during that span. We can now add at least one more.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told a local radio station in the Pacific Northwest Friday morning that Adams will miss the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s gonna be after the start of the season; we’re not gonna push him,” Carroll on Jamal Adams’ status.

Adams is still recovering from the torn quad he suffered roughly a calendar year ago. It makes sense that the Seahawks wouldn’t want to rush him back given his injury history. But it is a troubling trend.

Seattle Seahawks options following Jamal Adams injury update

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle did protect itself from this possibility by signing former New York Giants defensive back Julian Love during NFL free agency.

The former fourth-round pick from Notre Dame is coming off a career-best season. He started all 16 games in which he appeared, recording 124 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks boasted a below-average 89.8 QB rating when targeting him. Love will start at strong safety until Adams is able to return.

The larger question here is Adams’ future with Seattle if he’s unable to remain healthy. The former All-Pro is currently playing under a four-year, $70.58 million contract. On a per-year basis, it has him as the third highest-paid safety in the NFL behind only Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick.