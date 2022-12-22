Jalen Wilson, No. 4 Kansas pull away from Harvard

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and went over 1,000 for his career to help No. 4 Kansas post a 68-54 victory over visiting Harvard on Thursday night in nonconference play at Lawrence, Kan.

Kevin McCullar added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and Gradey Dick tallied 11 points and seven rebounds as the Jayhawks (11-1) won their fifth consecutive game. KJ Adams added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Kansas.

Wilson finished the night with 1,005 points in 80 career games for the Jayhawks.

Chris Ledlum recorded 17 points and nine rebounds for the Crimson (8-5). Evan Nelson added 10 points and Justice Ajogbor blocked four shots to go with eight points.

The Jayhawks connected on 46.7 percent from the field but were just 4 of 20 from behind the arc. Kansas had a 38-29 rebounding edge.

Harvard shot 39.6 percent from the field, including 7 of 22 from 3-point range, in the second contest of a six-game road trip.

Kansas led 34-23 on a basket by Adams early in the second half but Harvard battled back to trail 40-36 on a basket by Chisom Okpara with 12:32 left in the contest.

The Jayhawks answered with nine of the next 13 points with McCullar making two free throws for a 49-40 advantage with 8:45 remaining.

Ledlum scored four points in five seconds, including sinking a 3-pointer to bring Harvard within five.

A short time later, Wilson scored two inside baskets in 30 seconds as Kansas increased its lead to 55-46 with 5:54 left. Bobby Pettiford added a left-handed layup with 4:36 remaining to make it an 11-point cushion.

After a timeout, Harvard responded as Nelson scored a basket and Ledlum followed with a three-point play to cut the Kansas lead to six with 3:42 to go.

Wilson made a jumper with 3:01 left and McCullar added two free throws with 2:15 to play to make it 61-51. Wilson then added a tip-in with 1:38 left to boost the lead to 12.

Wilson hit a 3-pointer with 1:07 left to make it 66-54 and Kansas closed it out.

Dick made a 30-foot 3-pointer to end the first half and give the Jayhawks a 32-23 lead.

Harvard stymied Kansas over the first 13-plus minutes and a 3-pointer by Nelson gave the Crimson a 20-16 lead.

But the Jayhawks awoke with 13 straight points, with MJ Rice scoring the last four to open up a nine-point advantage.

