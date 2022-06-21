Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery, should be ready for Week 1

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been among the best players at his position since entering the NFL as a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2016.

Now 27 years old, Ramsey is also one of the reasons Los Angeles heads into the 2022 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions.

However, the five-time Pro Bowler might be sidelined for a bit. Ramsey took to social media on national selfie day (apparently that’s a thing) and posted a photo with his arm in a sling.

ALL IS WELL! God is GREAT! Selfies are my hijas favorite 🤎

#nationalselfieday pic.twitter.com/tCSI6hwDRw — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 22, 2022

Shortly thereafter, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey underwent surgery on his shoulder after playing with tears in both shoulders throughout the 2021 season.

The expectation is that Ramsey should be ready for the Rams once they open the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on September 8.

Jalen Ramsey and his impact on the Los Angeles Rams

Last season saw Los Angeles yield just 17 touchdown passes against 19 interceptions for an opposing QB rating of 83.8. It boasted one of the top pass defenses in the NFL. And in reality, Ramsey played a huge role in that.

Jalen Ramsey stats (2021): 77 tackles, 16 passes defended, 4 interceptions, 71.1 QB rating allowed

Ramsey has yielded a passer rating of 71.1 or less in each of his first two seasons with Los Angeles after the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade with Jacksonville during the 2019 campaign. Back in 2020, he allowed a 50.7% completion mark to go with a career-low 68.6 QB rating.

Already a five-time Pro Bowl performer in six NFL seasons, Ramsey is well on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer. Somehow, we don’t think off-season shoulder surgery will impact that.