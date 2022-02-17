Jalen Pickett helps Penn State knock off Minnesota

Feb 15, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry gestures from the bench during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Michigan State 62-58. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Pickett scored 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and Penn State pulled away for a 67-46 win over Minnesota on Thursday afternoon in a Big Ten matchup at State College, Pa.

John Harrar registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Penn State (11-12, 6-9 Big Ten). Myles Dread added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting and Dallion Johnson scored eight for the Nittany Lions, who have won two in a row.

Jamison Battle scored 16 points to lead Minnesota (12-12, 3-12). Luke Loewe had eight points and E.J. Stephens tallied seven as the Golden Gophers lost for the seventh time in their past eight games.

Pickett made back-to-back layups for Penn State to open the second half. That gave the Nittany Lions a double-digit lead at 31-19 with 18:45 to play.

A few minutes later, Penn State pushed its lead to 15 after another layup by Pickett made it 40-25 with 15:16 left.

Minnesota got within 11 on a layup by Battle, which cut the deficit to 44-33 with 13:07 remaining.

From there, the Nittany Lions took control. They went on a decisive 13-0 run to increase their lead to 57-33 with 9:05 to go. Pickett made a 3-pointer to punctuate the scoring outburst, which also included a three-point play by Johnson, two other baskets by Pickett and a 3-pointer by Dread.

The Golden Gophers never challenged after that and were outscored 40-27 in the second half.

Penn State built a 27-19 lead at the half.

The Nittany Lions jumped to an 18-5 lead midway through the first half. Penn State had an early 6-5 advantage when it went on a 12-0 run that featured a layup by Sam Sessoms, a 3-pointer by Caleb Dorsey, another layup by Sessoms, a 3-pointer by Pickett and a dunk by Jevonnie Scott.

Minnesota finally ended the run with a layup by Battle with 9:36 remaining in the half. That started an 8-0 run for the Golden Gophers to cut the deficit to 18-13 with 7:34 left.

–Field Level Media