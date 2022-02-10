Jakub Voracek scores early in OT as Jackets edge Sabres

Feb 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (34) try to get control of the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Jakub Voracek scored 16 seconds into overtime to power the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Columbus overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period after Brendan Gaunce scored his first goal of the season and Oliver Bjorkstrand converted on the power play. Voracek capped the comeback by wiring a shot from the right circle that sailed past Dustin Tokarski (30 saves).

The Blue Jackets improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games against the Sabres, including a 7-4 victory at Buffalo on Nov. 22.

Columbus native Jack Roslovic collected two goals and an assist in that November game and netted his team’s first tally on Thursday. Elvis Merzlikins turned aside 24 shots as the Blue Jackets posted their fourth win in their last five games overall.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who saw their losing streak extend to three games after playing their first contest following the All-Star break.

Tuch scored from the doorstep to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead just 12 seconds into the third period before Columbus mounted a comeback.

Gaunce scored from a sharp angle to halve the deficit just over 4 1/2 minutes later before Bjorkstrand converted Patrik Laine’s feed at the doorstep with 5:35 to play in the third period.

Columbus benefited from a fortunate carom to open the scoring at 9:05 of the first period.

Roslovic’s attempted centering feed from along the goal line banked off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Mark Pysyk and into the net.

The goal was Roslovic’s eighth of the season and third in two games against the Sabres.

Buffalo forged a tie by scoring 3:27 into the second period after Dahlin’s shot from the point deflected off the tip of Merzlikins’ glove and into the net.

Mark Jankowski settled the puck behind the net before feeding Okposo, who made no mistake by beating Merzlikins to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead with 1:37 remaining in the second period. The goal was Okposo’s ninth of the season and second in four games.

