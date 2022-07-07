Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman, Jr. is new main event for ‘Problem Child’s’ return on Aug. 6

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul has found a replacement opponent for his main event bout inside New York’s Madison Square Garden on Aug.6, and it will be a tougher test than original foe Tommy Fury.

On Thursday, the YouTuber turned boxer took to his Instagram account to inform his 20 million followers that he has a new opponent for his return to the ring next month, and it will be Hasim Rahman, Jr. The son of former WBC and IBF heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

It is a fight Paul claims he’s wanted for two years, after the two clashed in the gym, and is taking despite his manager advising against it.

Jake Paul takes Hasim Rahman, Jr. fight despite being advised against it by brother Logan Paul

“I’ve wanted this fight ever since Hasim ran his big mouth to me 2 years ago in the gym. My brother and manager didn’t want me to take this fight. They said it was too much risk. The New York state athletic commission didn’t want to approve this fight because they said Hasim had too much experience for me,” Paul wrote in the caption of the post. “He has over 100 amateur fights. 10x more than Tommy… but I’m built differently. I’m psychotic. CHAOTIC. PROBLEMATIC. “But ‘he’s a heavyweight’ they said. It don’t matter to me, I’m the fighting flea, they can’t hit me… I’m slippery like butter and with speed like no other. My power is unique and my style is sleek. I’ve made the toughest men weak. I’m not afraid of any man or what “can” happen. No boxer has taken this big of a risk this early in their career. They don’t have my heart, they don’t have my soul, they don’t have my drive, and they definitely don’t have my team. Welcome to history. Take a picture.”

Rahman, Jr. is certainly a serious step up in competition compared to Paul’s previous opponents, and even Fury. He is 12-1 with six of his wins coming by knockout but is actually entering this bout following the first loss of his career. A fourth-round technical knockout defeat to James McKenzie Morrison in April.

Considering his pro experience, extensive amateur background, pedigree as the son of a former world, and size, this is by far the most dangerous test yet of Paul’s budding boxing career. After facing equally sized or smaller competition in his previous matchups.

The booking is only possible after visa issues last month and no clear resolution in sight led Paul to terminate his bout contract for a second time with Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight king Tyson Fury.