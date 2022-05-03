Jake Paul gets MMA training invite from former UFC 2-division champ Henry Cejudo

If Jake Paul eventually did transition to competing in MMA, a former UFC two-division champion would be open to helping train the YouTuber turned boxer for his cage fighting debut.

Paul has become a combat sports sensation in just a few years. Despite only having five professional bouts in boxing — and against some questionable competition — he has used his built-in celebrity to become one of the most popular fighters in that sport. He has also risen to notoriety with MMA fans by openly questioning the pay rate at which current stars of the sport are compensated by the industry’s leader the UFC.

Jake Paul’s interest in MMA has seemed genuine and he has even flirted with the idea in recent months of one day competing in the cage. While the brash and bold 25-year-old has a fair amount of detractors throughout combat sports, there are those who support the attention he has brought to the industry.

Jake Paul could have a future MMA cage in Henry Cejudo

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One well-known MMA personality that would be willing to assist in a possible cage fighting endeavor is former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo. The Olympic gold medalist is currently retired and has transitioned to a role as a coach to top fighters like UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and former light heavyweight titlist Jon Jones. And “The Messenger” recently admitted on a new edition of his “The Triple C & Schmo Show” podcast that he would be more than willing to help “Problem Child” prepare for a future cage fight.

“With the IQ that I have for MMA … if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready, to come out and train with me, I will take care of him, dude,” Cejudo said. “I think he has a better chance in mixed martial arts to become a world champion than he does in boxing. “Jake Paul if you wanna come up and train with ‘Triple C,’ gimmick aside, persona aside, I would be more than willing to help you and really prepare, really show you the skills of the trades on how you can become the best in the world. Now if Jake Paul tells me to F off then it’s all good,” he jokingly added. “This is just coming from my heart, man.”

Paul has had a year-long feud with UFC President Dana White, however, their war of words has seemed to cool off recently after White appeared on the podcast of Jake’s brother Logan Paul.

Jake Paul record: 5-0 (4 knockouts)

Paul has not competed since a Dec. knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Over the weekend he claimed he will return to the boxing ring this summer. An opponent has yet to be announced.