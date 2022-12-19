Jake Oettinger nearly gets shutout as Stars edge Jackets

Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and came within 15 seconds of a shutout as the Dallas Stars defeated the host Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday night.

Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson scored for Dallas, which closed out a five-game road trip with seven out of 10 potential points (3-1-1).

Robertson scored into an empty net to pad the lead with 1:07 remaining but stood as the game-winning goal after Kent Johnson spoiled Oettinger’s shutout bid.

Daniil Tarasov made 32 saves for Columbus, which has lost four straight.

Johnston gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the second period. He picked up a rebound after an initial shot by Ryan Suter and fired a backhand past Tarasov for his eighth goal of the season, the most among NHL rookies this season.

Outside of that strike it was a goalie duel between Oettinger and Tarasov, which started in the first period. Oettinger made 14 saves in the first period, while Tarasov stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Columbus nearly beat Oettinger in the third period with 2:33 remaining, but Gustav Nyquist’s shot hit the post.

Shortly thereafter, Robertson scored his empty-netter from the Stars’ defensive zone. It was his 24th goal of the season, which ranks third in the NHL.

Johnson scored on a spinning backhand with for his seventh goal of the season.

It would have been Oettinger’s third shutout of the season and fifth of his career. He played in his 100th career NHL game on Monday.

It was a clean game by both teams. Nils Lundkvist committed the only penalty of the game, a slash against Johnson with six seconds remaining in the second period. Columbus managed only one shot in the ensuing power play.

–Field Level Media