Jake Burger home run lifts White Sox past Rays

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pinch-hitter Jake Burger hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The White Sox closed Tampa Bay’s lead to 2-1 earlier in the eighth inning as Danny Mendick singled to drive in Adam Engel. Engel hit a looping double that fell between Tampa Bay left fielder Randy Arozarena and shortstop Vidal Brujan. Burger followed with his fifth home run of the season.

Mendick, who is filling in for injured shortstop Tim Anderson, singled twice as he recorded his fourth multiple-hit game in his last five games.

The victory ended Chicago’s losing streak at four games.

Prior to the eighth inning, the Rays were cruising along as Drew Rasmussen had one of the best outings of his career. Rasmussen pitched a career-high seven innings and allowed just three hits while holding the White Sox scoreless. Reliever Brooks Raley surrendered the home run to Burger.

The game was a pitcher’s duel into the fifth inning with Chicago starter Dylan Cease allowing just one hit. But Cease had trouble with his control in walking seven. Cease walked Isaac Paredas and Manuel Margot in the fifth inning and Paredas scored the game’s first run on an error by first baseman Jose Abreu.

The White Sox then pulled Cease in favor of Aaron Bummer, but Ji-Man Choi singled to the left side to score Margot. Choi has four RBI in the last two games.

Chicago reliever Kendall Graveman worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning by getting Paredas to ground out. Liam Hendriks came on to retire the Rays in order in the ninth inning.

Chicago’s Abreu went 0-for-4 to end his hitting streak at 12 games.

–Field Level Media