Jahvon Quinerly, No. 25 Alabama jolt Mississippi State

Jahvon Quinerly collected 21 points and eight assists to lead host Alabama to an 80-75 comeback win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Quinerly was one of four players to score in double figures for the 25th-ranked Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 Southeastern Conference), who won their third game in a row.

The Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7) have lost four straight games.

Mississippi State led 64-57 with 7:52 left in the second half before the Crimson Tide used an 19-2 surge to take control of the game down the stretch.

Quinerly and Darius Miles each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute. Miles’ free throws held off Mississippi State after it cut the deficit to 78-75 on an Iverson Molinar layup with 14 seconds left.

Charles Bediako, who finished with 15 points, six blocks and five rebounds, helped key the late surge. Miles had 12 points and seven rebounds, and JD Davison finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Jaden Shackelford went 5 for 15 from the field — including 0 for 6 from 3-point range. He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Molinar led Mississippi State with 22 points, four assists and three steals.

Cam Carter and D.J. Jeffries each totaled 15 points, while Garrison Brooks totaled eight points, six rebounds and four blocks.

But the Bulldogs shot just 36.1 percent and were outrebounded 48-36 by Alabama, which outscored them 44-30 in the paint.

The Crimson Tide’s interior dominance was a complete reversal to the team’s first meeting won by the Bulldogs, 78-76, on Jan. 15. That loss knocked the Crimson Tide out of the Top 25.

Alabama’s efforts at the rim helped offset a poor shooting output from 3-point range overall. The Crimson Tide shot only 6 for 30 from beyond the arc, but made 22 of 33 shots (66.7 percent) from 2-point range.

