Jacksonville Jaguars release veteran Malcom Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars released defensive tackle Malcom Brown on Wednesday.

The move was surprising because Brown started all 17 games for the Jaguars last season and had two sacks and a career-best 57 tackles.

However, Brown was scheduled to earn $5.4 million in base salary this season and potentially $500,000 more in game bonuses. He was slated to receive $29,411 for each game he was active.

Also, Brown had fallen behind DaVon Hamilton on the depth chart during training camp.

Brown was a first-round draft pick (32nd overall) by the New England Patriots in 2015 and has started 97 of 106 games played in his seven seasons. He has 304 tackles, 13.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

The 28-year-old played for the Patriots from 2015-18 and the Saints in 2019-20 before the Jaguars acquired him from New Orleans in March 2021.

