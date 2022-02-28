Jaguars re-sign OL Tyler Shatley to reported 2-year contract

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars center Tyler Shatley (69) directs the line against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday they have re-signed offensive lineman Tyler Shatley. The move comes as they seek to protect their most important asset, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The team did not reveal terms, but NFL Media reported the extension is worth up to $6.8 million over two years, with $2.35 million guaranteed.

Keeping Shatley is designed to help provide some certainty in an offseason that could see lots of turnover on Jacksonville’s offensive line. The Jaguars have three offensive linemen — Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann — who can become free agents on March 16, when the NFL’s new year and its free-agency period begin.

Shatley, who turns 31 in May, has developed into a versatile and valuable player who has made 18 of his 33 career starts during the past two seasons. He started eight of Jacksonville’s 17 games in 2021, helping the Jaguars allow just 32 sacks (tied for ninth-fewest in the NFL).

Originally a fullback in high school who transitioned first to defensive line before finding his current position group in college at Clemson, Shatley went undrafted in 2014 but has played 111 games during eight seasons in the NFL.

The Jaguars entered Monday with just over $56 million in projected salary-cap room, according to OverTheCap.com; that’s second-most in the league behind the Miami Dolphins.

–Field Level Media