Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, receiver Zay Jones active vs. Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Zay Jones are both active for Sunday’s game at Detroit.

Etienne (foot) and Jones (chest) had both been listed as questionable.

Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is active for the first time this season since coming off a torn ACL.

The Jaguars (4-7) listed the following players as inactive: safety Andre Cisco, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., cornerback Tre Herndon and linebacker De’Shaan Dixon.

The inactive players for the Lions (4-7) are defensive lineman Michael Brockers, center Evan Brown, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, defensive lineman Romeo Okwara, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and guard Logan Stenberg.

