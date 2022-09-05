Jaguars running back James Robinson (Achilles) to play in opener

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson will play in Sunday’s season opener, less than nine months after tearing his Achilles tendon, head coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

The hope during training camp was that Robinson would be able to play in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, and Pederson said the goal was achieved.

Robinson, 24, sustained the injury last season on Dec. 26 in a Week 16 game against the New York Jets.

He ran for 767 yards with eight touchdowns in 14 games in 2021. He also had 31 catches for 222 yards.

In his first two seasons, Robinson rushed for 1,837 yards and 15 touchdowns in 28 games (27 starts) with the Jaguars. He also has 80 receptions for 566 yards and three scores.

Robinson went undrafted in 2020 after starring at Illinois State.

–Field Level Media