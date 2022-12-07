Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with foot injury

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s status for Sunday’s game against the host Tennessee Titans is up in the air due to his left foot injury.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence would not participate in practice on Wednesday and labeled him as day-to-day.

“Obviously when it’s your quarterback — or any player — there’s a level of concern, but we still have several days before the game,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “He’s tough. He’ll do everything he can in his power to be out there, but we’ll just take it day-by-day.”

Lawrence, 23, appeared to sustain the injury on the final play of the first half in Sunday’s 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards.

Lawrence has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,834 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season for the Jaguars (4-8).

He has thrown for 6,475 yards with 29 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 29 career games since being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

C.J. Beathard, 29, would get the start if Lawrence is unable to play on Sunday. Beathard has started 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-20.

“My confidence level is high in him, what he’s shown — he’s a veteran guy,” Pederson said of Beathard. “He’s been in these situations before in his career so it’s not unfamiliar territory to him. He’s well-versed in the offense.”

Beathard has completed two passes in the past two seasons for Jacksonville. He has thrown for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 23 career games with the 49ers and Jaguars.

–Field Level Media