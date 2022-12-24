Jaguars’ Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) out for season

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot announced Saturday that he will miss the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Smoot sustained the non-contact injury during Jacksonville’s 19-3 victory over the host New York Jets on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. He posted on Instagram that the results of the MRI confirmed the severity of the injury.

“I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I’m proud of the work we have done as a team to put ourselves in a position to play meaningful football at this point in the season,” Smoot wrote. “I plan to be there for my teammates and support them as we work towards finishing strong.”

Smoot, 27, has registered a team co-leading five sacks to go along with 12 quarterback hits and 21 tackles in 15 games this season, his sixth with the Jaguars.

He signed a two-year, $10 million extension in 2021 and is slated to be a free agent at the end of this season.

Smoot has recorded 22.5 sacks, 60 QB hits, four forced fumbles and 123 tackles in 87 career games (17 starts) since being selected by Jacksonville in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media