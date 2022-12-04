Jags QB Trevor Lawrence exits with leg injury

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent leg injury on the final play of the first half at Detroit on Sunday.

He grabbed the back of his left knee after getting sacked on a twisting tackle by linebacker James Houston.

Lawrence walked to the locker room under his own power with the Lions leading 23-6 at halftime.

He completed 9 of 19 passes for 124 yards in the first half. He rushed twice for 12 yards.

Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, entered the game with 2,655 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

–Field Level Media