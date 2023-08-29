Jags CB Chris Claybrooks on exempt list after two arrests

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL placed Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list on Tuesday.

Claybrooks, arrested twice this offseason on domestic violence charges, may not practice or attend games while on the list.

He was arrested in Duval County on July 21 on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and false imprisonment, a third-degree felony. He was released the next day on a $25,000 bond.

Claybrooks pleaded not guilty to those charges on Aug. 14 and his next scheduled court date is Sept. 11, according to the Florida Times-Union.

In April, Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism. Those charges were dropped in May after a settlement was reached.

Claybrooks, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020. He has recorded 81 tackles and one forced fumble in 46 games (six starts).

–Field Level Media