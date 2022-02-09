Jacob Markstrom, Flames start busy period vs. Knights

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames begin a busy stretch that sees them play seven games over the span of 13 days on Wednesday when they host the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Because of COVID-19-related postponements, the Flames end the regular-season with 40 games in 79 days, including nine back-to-back sets. The good news is 26 of those contests are at home, including the next seven in a row.

Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom doesn’t mind the busy schedule.

“I think everybody would rather play games than practice,” Markstrom said. “The games are the fun stuff where you get the emotions and you play for points.”

Vegas has a seven-point lead over the fourth-place Flames in the Pacific after blanking the host Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday in the front end of a back-to-back. But Calgary, which holds a three-point lead over the Oilers for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, has five games in hand on Vegas.

“We put ourselves in a decent spot in the standings and we’ve got to keep going,” Markstrom said. “We’ve got to push here, and this is where the fun hockey starts, where you really start playing for playoff spots and where you end up at the end of the season. It’s a fun time of the year. I don’t think there’s a problem to get going and get excited to play games.”

Markstrom, 32, leads the NHL with seven shutouts, three more than the next goalies on the list, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Jack Campbell and the New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin. He is three shutouts shy of the single-season franchise record set by Miikka Kiprusoff set in 2005-06 en route to winning the Vezina Trophy.

“I think our goalie … kind of goes under the radar,” said All-Star left winger Johnny Gaudreau, who is tied for sixth in the league with 54 points. “He’s crazy good. He’s got, like, 100 shutouts this year already.”

Markstrom, who is fourth in the league with a 2.20 goals-against average, said, “It’s more about the goals-against, to keep that as low as possible. You try to stay close with that. And wins. Me, personally, that’s what I look at most.

“I want to help the guys and help the team win as much as possible, and when it comes down to it, that’s what matters. That’s when you get points. You don’t get any extra bonus points for a shutout or a good save percentage.”

Vegas comes in off an impressive blanking of Edmonton, keeping the All-Star tandem of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl off the scoresheet for the second straight time in three meetings this season. Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit picked up his first shutout of the season by making 28 saves while Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist.

“We had a great commitment tonight,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said postgame. “I think we blocked 26 (shots). It’s easy to sell blocking shots when you get rewarded offensively for it.”

Smith blocked a Tyson Barrie point shot late in the first period and then pounced on the loose puck to start a two-on-none rush. The play ended with Smith’s backhanded crossing feed to Karlsson, who buried a shot for a 2-0 lead and the team’s league-leading eighth short-handed goal of the season.

“That was a huge momentum swing for us,” DeBoer said.

The Wednesday game will be the second meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and Flames. Vegas beat visiting Calgary 3-2 on Dec. 5.

–Field Level Media