Jacob deGrom nears 1st rehab stint, Max Scherzer gets 2nd

Credit: Sean Murphy / Special to the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Mets are set to get a double dose of their rehabbing aces on Wednesday.

Jacob deGrom threw his third batting practice session earlier in the day while Max Scherzer is set to make his second rehab start at Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday night.

deGrom, recovering from a stress reaction in his right scapula, threw 27 pitches to hitters at Port St. Lucie. He’s trending toward making his first minor league rehab assignment.

“All these things he’s doing are setting up to pitch in games,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter, who was able to watch deGrom’s session via monitor at Citi Field in New York. “Tomorrow, if he feels well, we’ll probably be able to talk about that next step.”

The 33-year-old deGrom has been plagued by recent arm injuries. He missed the second half of last season due to elbow issues and hasn’t pitched in a game since last July 7. The four-time All-Star was placed on the injured list on April 7 and transferred to the 60-day IL on May 10.

Scherzer, rehabbing from a left oblique strain, makes his second rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He threw 65 pitches in his first rehab start on June 21. The Mets pushed Scherzer’s second start back one day in Hartford against the Yard Goats.

“We all sat down and talked about it. It’s not going to affect the number of starts he might make if things go well (Wednesday) night, so just give him an extra day,” Showalter said Tuesday.

Scherzer has been out since May 18. In his first year with the Mets, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA over his first eight starts.

Showalter on Wednesday was ready to poke the notoriously serious Scherzer.

“I was going to send him a (message), ‘Good luck with the Yard Goats,’ but I don’t think he’d take it well,” Showalter said of the Hartford club. “Maybe I will anyway.”

