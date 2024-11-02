Jacksonville Jaguars trade involving 5x Pro Bowl player could be coming soon

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Teams that start their season with four consecutive losses don’t often reach the postseason. Only one NFL team has ever started 0-4 and still reached the playoffs (’92 Chargers). By all appearances, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t about to go on a nearly historic late-season run after their 2-6 start.

Jacksonville has already traded former franchise left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings, and they may not be done trading away Trevor Lawrence’s offensive linemen.

Jacksonville Jaguars willing to trade Brandon Scherff

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not make any noise when it comes to snagging a playoff spot this season. However, they can do their best to set up future teams to succeed by trading aging veterans in exchange for draft compensation. The Jaguars got a 2026 fourth-round pick (could be downgraded to a fifth, depending on playing time) in the Cam Robinson trade. Now, it could be time to add to their collection of 2025 NFL Draft picks.

“Buffalo safety Mike Edwards is available, and so is Jaguars five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Jacksonville Jaguars

Like Robinson, Scherff is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Even with Trevor Lawrence locked in for the future, there’s no guarantee the Jaguars will return to contender status next season, which could have the 32-year-old All-Pro seeking a chance to sign elsewhere.

Letting Scherff walk as a free agent would help the Jaguars improve their chances of netting a compensatory pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet, trading him now could get the Jags a pick that can help them in 2025 instead of 2026.

Plus, it would be seen as the Jaguars doing an aging veteran a favor by letting him compete for a chance to win a Super Bowl elsewhere. Those small gestures aren’t forgotten by player agents when helping decide which team their client should sign with.

