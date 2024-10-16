NFL speculation suggests Jacksonville Jaguars could trade disgruntled player

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

They say winning cures all, but the Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t been able to win often enough during the 2024 NFL season. Doug Pederson’s team is just 1-5, which has landed him squarely on the hot seat, even if he feels confident in his job security.

Yet, one player on the Jaguars shouldn’t feel so confident in his standing with the team, especially after making some critical comments about his teammates last week.

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 7, including what happens with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Cisco could land on trade block after Jacksonville Jaguars criticism

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week, after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost 35-16 to the Bears, safety Andre Cisco didn’t hold back with reporters, suggesting he “saw a lot of quit” in his teammates. That’s never a good look, and we’d bet that the Jaguars addressed these comments with the 24-year-old safety after becoming aware of Cisco’s comments.

But the Jaguars could just as easily jettison Cisco from the roster if they feel he’s tainted the locker room. At this point, it doesn’t appear that the Jaguars will be reaching the postseason, and the safety is in the final year of his contract.

His unique situation could make Cisco an ideal trade candidate ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 5 deadline, and NFL.com’s Tom Blair agrees.

“I could see making more moves like Monday’s trade of Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seahawks, dealing useful pieces whose absence shouldn’t impact Lawrence too much. Losing Cisco would not be easy on the secondary. And the Jags wouldn’t exactly be selling high on the former third-round pick, who has shown promise in the past but was not doing much of note in Year 4 until he recorded the team’s first interception of the year on Sunday. Some might see a Cisco trade as retribution for the harsh judgment he offered of the team following a blowout loss to the Bears in London, but to me, providing the veteran with a fresh start elsewhere while hopefully recouping some draft capital would be a logical way for everyone to move forward.” NFL.com on Jaguars potentially making Andre Cisco available

As Blair alludes to, Cisco’s trade value likely isn’t at an all-time high, especially after throwing his teammates under the bus. Yet, he does have 39 games of starting experience and is still young enough for a team to make Cisco a key part of their core, or at least take a flier on him establishing a long-term future.

Unless the Jaguars can turn around their season, it only makes sense to part with veterans on expiring contracts, and Cisco may be one of Jacksonville’s biggest realistic trade chips ahead of the deadline.

Related: Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)