Jacksonville Jaguars could execute trade involving $72 million player

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars came one win away from reaching the postseason. Naturally, expectations were higher when the 2024 season kicked off. Yet, instead, Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence have stumbled out of the blocks, with a 2-5 record entering Week 8 of the NFL schedule.

Sitting in third place of the AFC South, the Jaguars look more like pretenders than contenders at this stage. With the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline approaching fast, teams want to know which, if any of the Jaguars’ players are available. It turns out there’s one Jaguars player who’s drawing a lot more interest than others.

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 8, including the Jacksonville Jaguars

Multiple teams eyeing trade with Jacksonville Jaguars for Christian Kirk

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely keeping many of their young talents off-limits in trade discussions, meaning the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienee, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker are all off the table. Yet, others on expensive contracts, like Christian Kirk, could be up for grabs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a Jacksonville loss on Sunday could prompt the Jaguars into trading their $72 million receiver.

“Other teams also are eyeing Kirk, whose performance this season in Jacksonville has fallen off compared to past seasons. Should the Jaguars lose Sunday to Green Bay to fall to 2-6, it might make it more likely they would be willing to entertain offers for players such as Kirk.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Christian Kirk

Kirk has recorded a respectable 320 receiving yards on 25 receptions this season. He’s owed a base salary of $14.5 million for the year and is also under contract in 2025 for another $15.5 million before entering free agency again when he’ll be turning 30 years old.

Yet, for a team that wants a versatile route runner who can fill any receiver role in the offense, Kirk could be one of the more enticing options that become available.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft