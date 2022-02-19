Jacksonville Jaguars could franchise tag Cam Robinson again

After yet another disappointing season in which they earned the top overall pick in the NFL draft for the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have several decisions to make to address their roster needs. Some of that discussion will center around left tackle Cam Robinson, who’s set to hit unrestricted free agency for the second year in a row.

Despite bringing in a new head coach in Doug Pederson, the top decision-maker, general manager Trent Baalke remains in his position.

Last year, Baalke decided to place the franchise tag on Robinson, their second-round pick from 2017. Having no other proven option on the roster, Baalke may be preparing to do the same this offseason.

According to John Oehser of Jaguars.com, the team could look to franchise Robinson for a second consecutive year. If that’s what the Jags decide, Robinson will automatically receive a 20% raise over last season’s salary, which would ensure a $16.5 base salary amount for the left tackle in 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars could also take Evan Neal No. 1

Another intriguing option for the Jaguars is to select Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team selected Walker Little out of Stanford in the second round last year and he could likely hold down one of the tackle slots next season.

Yet, when the priority is improving in the trenches and providing Trevor Lawrence with a strong supporting cast, having the best offensive line possible isn’t a bad idea.

Robinson has started all 61 games he’s been available for and still just 26 years old, his best football may still be ahead of him. Playing 856 snaps in 2021, Robinson allowed just one sack per Pro Football Focus.

Getting a chance to have Robinson, Little and possibly even Neal all on the team next season isn’t a terrible idea. It may be better than committing to Robinson long-term only to realize they have better in-house options who are much more affordable and a few years younger.

Then there’s the strong possibility that one of Little or Neal doesn’t pan out. Robinson is already a starting-caliber lineman. Having another season to find their best offensive line unit isn’t the worst idea we’ve heard. Even if it means paying Robinson a few extra million for another season.

