Jackson action? Ravens sign QB Brett Hundley

Brett Hundley signed with the Baltimore Ravens and joined the voluntary organized team activities, a portion of the offseason program that starter Lamar Jackson is not attending.

Down to two quarterbacks on the roster, the Ravens brought in Hundley to help the team function in on-field work without Jackson.

Jackson is in a contract year and playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. Head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta have said the Ravens are ready and willing to talk money with Jackson, but negotiations will work at the player’s pace.

Hundley was a fifth-round pick out of UCLA in 2015 and spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being dealt to the Seattle Seahawks. He was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and 2020 and the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Limited to 12 games last season due to injuries, Jackson is not expected to hold out into training camp or the regular season. Multiple teammates, including tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, said they’ve been in touch with Jackson and he’ll be ready when it counts.

Due to Jackson’s absences last season, Tyler Huntley got more work with the first-team offense and will act as the starter for now. Former Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

