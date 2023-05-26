Jackie Young’s late heroics lift Aces past Sparks

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jackie Young hit three 3-pointers over a stretch of 2:04 in the fourth quarter, part of her game-high 30 points, and the Las Vegas Aces outlasted the host Los Angeles Sparks 94-85 on Thursday.

Young, who shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc for the game and 12-for-18 from the floor overall, began her 3-point barrage with 5:11 to go in regulation. Her outpouring helped keep Los Angeles at bay after Las Vegas (2-0) pulled ahead with a furious finish to the third quarter.

The Sparks (1-1) took a 10-point lead, built through the first quarter into halftime, and maintained their advantage midway through the third period. However, a 14-2 run during which A’ja Wilson scored six consecutive points, part of a larger, 20-6 Las Vegas outburst, pushed the Aces into a lead they never relinquished.

Las Vegas pulled ahead by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles cut the deficit to five in the final minute thanks on a 3-pointer from Karlie Samuelson.

However, the Aces responded with a 5-1 run to close out the win. All five of Las Vegas’ final points came at the foul line, where the Aces shot 22 of 28 for the game.

Wilson recorded a double-double in the win with 19 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. The Aces’ Chelsea Gray added 16 points and dished a game-high eight assists, and Candace Parker finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Chiney Ogwumike led Los Angeles with 19 points and eight rebounds. Lexie Brown scored 15 points, and Samuelson, Dearica Hamby and Jordin Canada finished with 11 points apiece.

Canada chipped in six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Brown distributed five assists, and Los Angeles’ Layshia Clarendon logged eight points and a team-high six assists.

