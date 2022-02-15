Jackie Felling named LCS commissioner

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans react as the Minnesota Rokkr battle the Toronto Ultra during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Gaming industry veteran Jackie Felling will serve as commissioner of the League Championship Series.

She also will be head of North American League of Legends Esports for Riot Games, she said.

Felling spent the past 16 years working in the video game and esports industries as a game producer and global esports head on Gears of War, product lead on Overwatch League and, most recently, the director of product on Call of Duty League at Activision Blizzard.

“This opportunity couldn’t be more exciting for me. When considering my next move, I knew I wanted to be somewhere where I could make a real impact, and where my passion for community and players could be fueled,” she said. “Throughout the last 16 years of my game development and esports career, I have admired Riot for their dedication to players and esports.”

She replaces Chris Greeley, who was promoted to the head of Esports for North America and Oceania at Riot Games last year. Felling said Greeley will be assisting her in the transition throughout the 2022 LCS Spring Split, which runs through April 24.

–Field Level Media