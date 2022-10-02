Columbus Blue Jackets sign goalie Nolan Lalonde to 3-year, entry-level deal

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed 18-year-old goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday.

A free-agent invitee to training camp, Lalonde is 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games.

Lalonde went 24-25-3 with a 3.62 GAA and an .877 save percentage with one shutout in 54 games last season for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Blue Jackets open the regular season on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 12.

–Field Level Media