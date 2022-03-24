Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (hip) done for season

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a hip injury that will require surgery.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Thursday that Korpisalo’s expected recovery time is six months.

“This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.”

Korpisalo finished 7-11-0 with a 4.15 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage in 22 games this season.

The 27-year-old Finland native has compiled a 76-67-21 record with a 3.04 GAA, .902 save percentage and three shutouts in 182 games since Columbus drafted him in the third round in 2012.

The Blue Jackets (32-29-3, 67 points) entered Thursday 13 points behind the Washington Capitals for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot with 18 games remaining.

–Field Level Media