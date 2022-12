Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov will be out approximately six weeks with a high ankle sprain, the team said Wednesday.

The injury occurred during Monday’s 2-1 loss to the visiting Dallas Stars.

Chinakhov, 21, has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 30 games this season.

He has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 92 career games since the Blue Jackets drafted him in the first round (21st overall) in 2020.

–Field Level Media