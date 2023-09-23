Jack Plummer’s 6 TDs lead Louisville past Boston College

Credit: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jack Plummer threw a career-high five touchdowns and rushed for another to lead host Louisville to a 56-28 rout of Boston College in their Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday.

Plummer was 18-of-21 for 388 yards and threw scoring passes to four different receivers as the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 ACC) continued their best start since 2016. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce had three receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Jawhar Jordan (18 carries, 134 yards) has scored in every game, rushing for two scores and receiving another on Saturday.

Louisville, which scored on all six first-half drives and totaled 585 yards of offense, led 14-0 after the first quarter and 42-14 by halftime.

Lewis Bond received two of Thomas Castellanos’ three touchdown throws for the Eagles (1-3, 0-2), who logged only 43 of their 427 offensive yards in the first quarter.

Castellanos was 17-of-33 for 265 yards passing, while rushing for 49 yards on 10 carries and another score. Emmett Morehead entered during the fourth.

Ryan O’Keefe caught five passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, eclipsing 200 career receptions between UCF and Boston College.

Two plays after a costly Boston College penalty extended Louisville’s first offensive series, Jordan broke for a 33-yard touchdown to put the Cardinals ahead with 9:47 left in the first.

On their next possession, after Plummer found Kevin Coleman for a 32-yard strike and then fed Jordan for five straight rushes, Nate Kurisky caught a 1-yard play-action pass for the hosts’ second score.

Plummer hit Huggins-Bruce on a 45-yard pass, capping the Cardinals’ third scoring drive in five plays.

Plummer rushed to the front pylon for a 9-yard score with 8:43 left in the second.

Castellanos’ 39-yard keeper capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive just over three minutes later. But the Cardinals needed only four plays and 2:11 to respond, scoring on a Jordan 2-yard run for a 36-7 lead.

Scrambling on fourth-and-9, Castellanos found O’Keefe from 30 yards out for the Eagles’ second straight score.

Louisville again responded in the waning seconds of the half, using Jordan’s 42-yard trick-play run to set up a 42-yard Plummer-to-Jamari Thrash connection.

The Cardinals began the second half with consecutive one-play scoring drives, as Jordan darted for a 75-yard catch-and-run and Huggins-Bruce caught a 55-yarder.

Castellanos and Bond teamed up on a 22-yard touchdown pass for Boston College in between.

Bond also caught an 11-yarder early in the fourth.

–Field Level Media