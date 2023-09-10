Cleveland Browns All-Pro carted off the field with knee injury

Cleveland Browns two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin looked to be in major distress as he was carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Conklin, 29, was caught up with Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. As you will see in the video below, he had his leg swept underneath him and landed on the turf in an awkward manner.

In what can’t be seen as a good sign, Jack Conklin was carted off the field and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. However, we’re not going to speculate on the severity of the injury until more information comes out.

A rookie fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns out of Ohio State, Dawand Jones replaced Conklin at right tackle in front of Deshaun Watson. He showed out big time during the preseason. He will have his hands full against the Bengals’ defensive front.