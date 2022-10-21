WATCH: Ja Morant skies for an incredible chasedown block in latest MVP-worthy performance

Already known for being one of the most exciting players in the NBA, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is out for more than just fake titles given to him by fans and the media. Instead, the All-NBA point guard has his sights set on leading the Grizz further than the Western Conference Semifinals, as they were a season ago.

Yet, based on the 23-year-old’s performance thus far, Morant might also be building a strong case to win the league’s MVP award.

Check out Ja Morant’s stat line from Friday night’s contest alone: 49 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal, 5/6 3PT

The basketball community may not have been fixated on this battle, with the Grizzlies favored by 6.5 points to take down the Houston Rockets coming into the matchup, but Morant made sure to get his team in the headlines. Not only was his effort in the game incredible, but this Morant chasedown block on Jalen Green might be the best play of the season so far across the NBA.

Morant may be just 6-foot-3, but he had no issues skying above the rim for this rejection. The Grizzlies would go on to defeat the Rockets, 129-122, thanks in large part to Morant’s effort, where the Memphis leader was a game-high +23 on the day, tied with teammate Steven Adams.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 but now have the second game of their first back-to-back of the season, taking on the 0-1 Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at 8:30 PM ET. With Luka Doncic set to take on Ja Morant, this NBA TV matchup will have a lot more eyeballs tuning in for what could be a potential playoff preview between two Western Conference contenders.

Related: NBA MVP race 2022-23: LeBron James, Joel Embiid among the early favorites