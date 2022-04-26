WATCH: Ja Morant jumps over Malik Beasley with Ja-dropping dunk

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Words can not describe what Ja Morant can do on the basketball court, yet the Memphis Grizzlies superstar’s latest dunk provides a glimpse.

Taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round playoff series, tied at 2-2, with the Grizzlies trailing 85-72, Morant instantly got the crowd at FedEx Forum in Memphis on their feet in one fell swoop to shrink the lead down to 11.

He literally jumped over Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley who is listed on their team site at 6-foot-4, which is actually an inch taller than Morant, who’s listed at 6-foot-3.

Check out the dunk for yourself. It’s Dunk Contest worthy, but I don’t think Beasley would be willing to participate a second time.

JA MORANT ON YA HEAD 😤🥷 pic.twitter.com/066juBXfpi — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) April 27, 2022

For Morant, it could light a fuse in the recently announced 2021-22 Most Improved Player. Through four playoff games this season, Morant’s point total has gone down in each game he’s played.

Ja Morant stats by game:

Game 1: 32 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 turnovers, 2 fouls – 0-1

32 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 turnovers, 2 fouls – Game 2: 23 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 3 fouls – 1-1

23 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 3 fouls – Game 3: 16 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 7 turnovers, 4 fouls – 2-1

16 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 7 turnovers, 4 fouls – Game 4: 11 points, 15 assists, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 4 fouls – 2-2

It should be a competitive 4th quarter with tension at its peak. The winner of Tuesday night’s game goes up 3-2, with the series headed back to Minnesota for Game 6.

WATCH: Woman sprints onto court of Timberwolves-Grizzlies Playoff Game 4, gets tackled