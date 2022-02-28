WATCH: Ja Morant just sent Jakob Poeltl into new dimension with poster dunk

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is a top-end NBA MVP candidate for a reason. The youngster continues to dominate for a Grizzlies squad with legit championship aspirations.

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl found that out in more ways than one during Monday night’s game in Memphis to close out February’s NBA schedule.

With Memphis up three points late in the second quarter, Morant sent Poeltl into a new dimension with a poster dunk that we have not seen around the Association in some time.

Just check out the reaction from the Grizzlies’ bench and fans on hand inside FedEx Forum. It was absolutely electric.

Someone should call the authorities, because, we might have witnessed a murder take place in Memphis.

Not to be outdone, Ja Morant would pull up casually from 34 feet to nail a three-pointer as the first half came to a conclusion.

Ja Morant CASUALLY from 34 feet 😳 pic.twitter.com/NbalY9a4lA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2022

That’s just next level stuff from the 22-year-old Morant. Dude finished the first half having scored 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including a 4-of-4 mark from three-point range.

Heading into Monday’s game, Ja Morant was averaging 32.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 50% shooting in his previous 15 outings.

Just absurd.