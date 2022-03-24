Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant out at least two weeks with knee injury

It was earlier this season that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant missed 11 games to a knee injury.

One of the real surprises during the 2021-22 campaign, the Grizzlies were still able to post a 10-1 record during that 11-game span.

Attempting to lock down the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, Memphis will now have to go to work without Morant for at least the next two weeks. Memphis announced on Thursday that Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks after recently suffering a knee injury.

To say that this isn’t great timing for the Grizzlies would be an understatement. After missing each of the past two games, there’s now a good chance that Ja Morant will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

That two-week timeline pretty much coincides with the conclusion of Memphis’ regular-season schedule. The team’s finale is slated for April 10 against the Boston Celtics.

Impact of Ja Morant injury on NBA Playoff race

Memphis currently finds itself two games ahead of the Golden State Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. This is no small thing with the team that earns said slot being able to take on an opponent that has to exhaust energy in the play-in tournament.

Ja Morant stats (2021-22): 27.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.7 APG, 49% shooting

Morant, 22, has been absolutely dazzling in his third season with Memphis. The former NBA Rookie of the Year is seen as an under-the-radar MVP candidate and has improved leaps and bounds from his sophomore campaign.

It has Memphis boasting the second-best record in the NBA at 50-23 with nine regular-season games remaining.

Memphis Grizzlies schedule without Ja Morant

Indiana Pacers (March 24)

Milwaukee Bucks (March 26)

Golden State Warriors (March 28)

@ San Antonio Spurs (March 30)

Phoenix Suns (April 1)

@ Utah Jazz (April 5)

@ Denver Nuggets (April 7)

New Orleans Pelicans (April 9)

Boston Celtics (April 10)

As you can see, Memphis doesn’t necessarily have a favorable schedule as it looks to clinch the No. 2 seed. In fact, it takes on six teams in its final eight outings that are seen as legit NBA title contenders.

As for Memphis’ top competition for the No. 2 seed, the Warriors have just three games remaining against teams that currently boast a winning record.

