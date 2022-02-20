WATCH: Ja Morant throws down filthy alley-oop in NBA All-Star Game

We already know that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is one of the rising stars in the Association. He has his team with the third-best record in the NBA (41-19) and is a legit MVP candidate.

Those watching the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Sunday evening got a first-hand view of Morant’s excellence and downright ridiculous athletic ability.

Just check out this reverse alley-oop Ja Morant threw down on a pass from Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. It defies logic.

JA MORANT IS NOT REAL 🤢 pic.twitter.com/0Y4oF6lWHC — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 21, 2022

The dude is just 6-foot-3. He topped out a few inches over the rim before throwing down one of the craziest slams we’ll ever see, regular season and All-Star Game included.

Certainly, people will point to the lack of defense in the exhibition game. It makes some sense. After all, Team Durant led Team LeBron 94-93 at halftime.

Even then, that play we saw from Ja Morant was absolutely absurd.