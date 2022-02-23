Izaiah Brockington scores 35 to rally Iowa State past West Virginia

Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives to the basket around West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap (1) during the first half at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 35 points to lead host Iowa State to an 84-81 comeback win over West Virginia on Wednesday night in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) won their third game in a row and snapped a six-game losing streak against West Virginia. More important for Iowa State was picking up another conference win as it continued to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume a year after winning only two games overall.

Brockington, who made a career-high five three-pointers and shot 14-for-22 from the field, stole the inbounds pass from West Virginia’s Taz Sherman and hit a short-range jumper to put the Cyclones ahead 82-81 with 22.6 seconds remaining.

Malik Curry’s driving layup hit rim and two put back attempts did not find the mark for the Mountaineers at the other end. Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur came up with the loose ball and was fouled with 8.1 seconds left. Kalscheur, who finished with 17 points, proceeded to hit a pair of free throws.

Sherman’s three-pointer as the final seconds ticked away hit rim, sending West Virginia (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) to its fifth consecutive loss and 12th in its past 13 games.

Curry’s layup with 1:27 left gave West Virginia an 81-79 lead. The Mountaineers weren’t able to add to their advantage though and Brockington earned a trip to the line with 28.4 seconds remaining. Brockington hit one of two free throws, but came up with the game-changing defensive play moments later.

Trailing 54-42, the Cyclones went on a 12-2 run capped by a Tyrese Hunter triple with 11:30 to go in the second half. Hunter scored 10 points and had nine assists.

From there the teams dueled down the stretch in a game that had 11 ties and 11 lead changes.

Curry and Gabe Osabuohien scored 19 points to lead West Virginia.

Sherman finished with 15 points while Sean McNeil totaled 11 points.

–Field Level Media