Ivica Zubac (31 points, 29 rebounds) lifts Clippers past Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more 34 years, as host Los Angeles cruised past the Indiana Pacers, 114-100, on Sunday.

Zubac led a Clippers side playing once again without All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, his career high in rebounds highlighting an all-around stellar performance. The 29 boards were the franchise’s most since Michael Cage snared 30 in a game in April 1988.

Zubac also shot a blistering 14 of 17 from the floor, falling just one point short of matching his career high in scoring before fouling out. He approached especially rarefied air, as no NBA player has recorded a 30-point, 30-rebound double-double since Kevin Love in 2010.

With three blocks, Zubac also contributed to a strong team defensive performance. The Clippers held Indiana to just 38.3 percent shooting from the floor at 36 of 94, including a dismal 9 of 42 (21. 4 percent) from 3-point range.

Los Angeles held rookie sensation Bennedict Mathurin to nine points, more than 10 fewer than his season average coming into Sunday’s contest. Myles Turner was also limited to nine points, and Buddy Hield finished with 10 on just 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

Jalen Smith led the Pacers with 23 points, while Tyrese Haliburton recorded his ninth double-double in the last 10 games with 15 points and 11 assists.

Norman Powell came up big for Los Angeles off the bench with 19 points. John Wall and Moses Brown added 10 points each in reserve duty.

Terance Mann scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists. Marcus Morris Sr. added 13 points and two steals in the Clippers win.

For Indiana, Sunday’s contest opened a seven-game Western Conference road swing with just the team’s third loss in the last 11 games. The 100 points were the Pacers’ second-fewest in a game this season.

–Field Level Media