Isles’ Mathew Barzal signs 8-year, $73.2M extension

The New York Islanders signed forward Mathew Barzal to a massive eight-year contract extension Tuesday.

Multiple reports put the value of the deal at $73.2 million, or an average annual value of $9.15 million.

Barzal, 25, was heading into the final season of a three-year, $21 million deal signed in January 2021.

The two-time All-Star shared the team lead with 59 points (15 goals, 44 assists) in 73 games last season.

Barzal has recorded 311 points (91 goals, 220 assists) in 362 regular season games since being drafted in the first round (16th overall) by the Islanders in 2015. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie in 2017-18.

The British Columbia native has 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 49 career playoff games.

The Islanders open the 2022-23 regular season at home against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 13.

–Field Level Media